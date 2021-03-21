KuCoin Token (KCS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.05 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $400.16 million and $14.05 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00008708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00643731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

