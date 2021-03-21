Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $399.10 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $399.10 or 0.00695183 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $292.85 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00459325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00143114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00074734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.