KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Position Trimmed by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,591,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 268,500 shares during the period. KVH Industries makes up approximately 3.0% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.70% of KVH Industries worth $18,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KVH Industries by 220.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KVH Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the third quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Robert J. Balog sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,844.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 20,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $233,811.94. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,024 shares of company stock worth $722,365. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 480,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,152. The firm has a market cap of $235.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.