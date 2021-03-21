Lambda Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.82 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. Lambda has a market cap of $125.43 million and $81.82 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00050269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00643318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,441,624,814 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

