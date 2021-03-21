Landaas & Co. WI ADV Purchases 4,369 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 24.1% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $35,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,452,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.96. 3,497,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,613. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

