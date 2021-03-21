LAVA Therapeutics BV Plans $100 Million IPO for March 25th (LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics BV (LVTX) expects to raise $100 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, March 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,700,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, LAVA Therapeutics BV generated $3.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $13.9 million. The company has a market cap of $380.3 million.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and SVB Leerink served as the underwriters for the IPO and Kempen & Co. was co-manager.

LAVA Therapeutics BV provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a biotechnology company focused on transforming cancer treatment by developing a platform of novel bispecific antibodies designed to selectively induce gamma-delta T cell-mediated immunity against tumor cells. Our approach activates Vg9Vd2 T cells, a specific and relatively abundant gamma-delta effector T cell subset, upon cross-linking to a selected tumor target by our bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers, or gamma-delta bsTCEs. These cells have the natural ability to distinguish tumor cells from healthy cells by sensing certain intracellular metabolites that are enriched in cancer cells. Activated Vg9Vd2 T cells are engaged for direct tumor cell killing and, in addition, orchestrate an immunological cascade response that includes activation of innate and adaptive immune cells in the tumor microenvironment. Vg9Vd2 T cells belong to the first line of defense against cancer, with potential to elicit potent and durable responses in the clinic. Our preclinical data demonstrate that Vg9Vd2 T cell activation and killing of patient-derived tumor cells by our gamma-delta bsTCEs is potent and specific thereby providing a significant opportunity to address unmet medical needs, if approved. We expect that activation of adaptive immunity by our approach has the potential to provide durable immune responses with the potential of enhancing patient survival. We believe we are the only company developing bispecific gamma-delta T cell engaging antibodies for the treatment of cancer. “.

LAVA Therapeutics BV was founded in 2016 and has 31 employees. The company is located at Yalelaan 60 3584 CM Utrecht, the Netherlands and can be reached via phone at +31 6 3000 3035 or on the web at http://www.lavatherapeutics.com.

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics BV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics BV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.