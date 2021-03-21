LBRY Credits Price Hits $0.25 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $128.08 million and $21.18 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00459543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00141670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00704860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

