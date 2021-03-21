Lead Wallet Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $8.37 million and $1.14 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.69 or 0.00459508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.34 or 0.00702756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00073231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars.

