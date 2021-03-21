Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report earnings of $3.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.21. Lear reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $14.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $14.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $183.40 on Friday. Lear has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lear by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 238.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,371,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

