Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Argus dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

