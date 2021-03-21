LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.15.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LendingTree by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $5.39 on Friday, reaching $221.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,212. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.22. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

