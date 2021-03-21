LEOcoin (LC4) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,718.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,764.64 or 0.03111226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00338571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.83 or 0.00911216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.42 or 0.00408024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.74 or 0.00352162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00256914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020704 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

