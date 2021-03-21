Lethean Price Tops $0.0006 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $456,957.80 and approximately $66.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lethean has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,384.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.51 or 0.03111495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00341654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.65 or 0.00916022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00404220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.00351762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00258413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020879 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

