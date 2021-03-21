LHT Trading Down 39.1% This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $119,177.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005662 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.