Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Sells C$31,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 450,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$697,672.05.

Donald Arthur Mcinnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$14,200.00.

Shares of LGD traded down C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,596,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,387. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.78. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$2.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGD. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 target price on Liberty Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

