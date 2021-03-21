Lightstreams Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,206.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $520,184.73 and $1,206.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00015824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.17 or 0.00645320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00024272 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

