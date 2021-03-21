LikeCoin (LIKE) One Day Volume Tops $20,749.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $20,749.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00641353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,023,570,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,604,497 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

