Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Linde worth $638,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.44.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.12. 3,845,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.80. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.80 and a 1 year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

