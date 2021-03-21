LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Up 4% This Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $23,345.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00031690 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,823,444 coins and its circulating supply is 709,797,608 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.