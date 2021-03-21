Liquidity Network Price Reaches $0.0176 on Major Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $936,415.64 and $74,698.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.37 or 0.00460088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00064651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00141317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00057922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.34 or 0.00711435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

