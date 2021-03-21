Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $3.91 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Lisk has a market cap of $498.17 million and approximately $95.38 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00006808 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011548 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,506,765 coins and its circulating supply is 127,571,527 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

