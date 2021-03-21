Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $6.38 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $1,739.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $840.92 or 0.01464884 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000155 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.51 or 1.00531327 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 715,931,450 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

