Lition Reaches Market Cap of $348,196.66 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Lition has a total market cap of $348,196.66 and approximately $84,463.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lition has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,321.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.10 or 0.03126391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00343333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.36 or 0.00918260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.20 or 0.00403332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.11 or 0.00359569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00258209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021210 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.