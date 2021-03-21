Livenodes Price Hits $0.0065 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00038931 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002955 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 136.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars.

