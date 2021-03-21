Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,747 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Livent worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 3,526,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

