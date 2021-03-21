Lobstex Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $786,867.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,564,078 coins and its circulating supply is 21,564,066 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

