Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 15,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,739,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

