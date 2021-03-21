LockTrip (LOC) Market Cap Achieves $59.54 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00007029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $59.54 million and $156,770.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

