LockTrip Price Reaches $4.08 on Top Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 52% against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $61.03 million and approximately $163,806.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $4.08 or 0.00007244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

