Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. I-Mab comprises approximately 1.2% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. 193,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -1.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

