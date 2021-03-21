Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Invests $6.28 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,000. Alibaba Group comprises 5.5% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.97.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $239.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,959,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,527,193. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.79. The company has a market cap of $648.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

