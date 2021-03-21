Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Baidu makes up about 1.9% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,449.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,308,000 after buying an additional 831,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,574,000 after buying an additional 725,649 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,060,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $7.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.47. 9,759,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,975,500. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.23 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.53.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

