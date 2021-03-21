Loopring (LRC) Market Capitalization Hits $684.82 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Loopring has a total market cap of $684.82 million and approximately $73.82 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.06 or 0.00647593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,629,808 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.