LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,601 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $21,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,448.89 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.38 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9,055.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,730.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,492.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

