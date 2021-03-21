LPL Financial LLC Acquires 58,258 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,258 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 840,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,157,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,413,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 957,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 696,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

