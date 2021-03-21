LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $22,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

SOXX stock opened at $409.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.64. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $174.31 and a 52 week high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

