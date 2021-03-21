LPL Financial LLC Has $22.64 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $22,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $95.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

