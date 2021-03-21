LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,601 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $21,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,448.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,055.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.38 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,730.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,492.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.17.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

