LTO Network (LTO) Hits Market Cap of $167.84 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular exchanges. LTO Network has a total market cap of $167.84 million and $33.56 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LTO Network has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00051111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00641558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,253,607 coins and its circulating supply is 275,526,189 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

