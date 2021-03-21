Lua Token Trading Down 12.9% This Week (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $228,061.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.00460359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00065178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00058452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.94 or 0.00703368 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Lua Token

Lua Token’s total supply is 205,899,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,603,669 tokens. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

