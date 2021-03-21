LUKSO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.50 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $71.89 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $18.90 or 0.00032948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00649126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068902 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network

LUKSO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

