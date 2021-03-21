LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.45.
Several research firms have commented on LYB. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LYB opened at $106.77 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $112.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
