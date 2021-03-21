M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

MDC opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares during the last quarter. CVentures Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,649,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,642,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

