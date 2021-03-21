Ma Investment Partnership LP Acquires New Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ma Investment Partnership LP purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,028,000. Snap comprises approximately 13.4% of Ma Investment Partnership LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,748,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,706,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares in the company, valued at $127,966,959.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,178 shares of company stock worth $11,089,113 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

