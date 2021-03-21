Ma Investment Partnership LP Invests $17.41 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ma Investment Partnership LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,411,000. Square comprises 11.7% of Ma Investment Partnership LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $249,492,640. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.84. 10,480,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,930,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.89, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

