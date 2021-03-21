Ma Investment Partnership LP Makes New $9.17 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ma Investment Partnership LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 6.1% of Ma Investment Partnership LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 749,144 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,878,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,976,000 after acquiring an additional 244,907 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.06. 42,283,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,358,699. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

