Ma Investment Partnership LP Takes $11.84 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ma Investment Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,838,000. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 7.9% of Ma Investment Partnership LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.98. 3,759,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.55 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.13 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.08 and a 200-day moving average of $218.26.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.