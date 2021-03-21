Ma Investment Partnership LP Takes $2.09 Million Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Ma Investment Partnership LP acquired a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Invitae comprises approximately 1.4% of Ma Investment Partnership LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 138.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 146,590 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. 5,301,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 224,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $11,596,945.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,574,147.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,999 shares of company stock worth $19,785,170 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.