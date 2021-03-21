MahaDAO Trading Down 4.6% This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO token can now be bought for $8.67 or 0.00015274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.62 or 0.00464303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00139135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00055624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.51 or 0.00712455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00074061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,192 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

