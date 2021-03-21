MANTRA DAO (OM) Market Capitalization Achieves $141.01 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One MANTRA DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $141.01 million and $34.63 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00462062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00144470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.85 or 0.00699366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00074143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Token Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,955,103 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

